LEGO’s New Millennium Falcon Set Is The Largest They’ve Ever Made

The new Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon from LEGO is the largest LEGO set ever offered with 7,541 pieces!

The set includes minifigures from both the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C-3PO, Rey, Finn, BB-8, and more.

The huge set measures over 8” (21cm) high, 33” (84cm) long, and 22” (56cm) wide.

Here’s the official description from Lego:

Build, play and display the ultimate LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon™ with amazing external detailing, large cockpit, detailed interior, 7,500 elements and 2 crews! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars™ fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

You can score the set at shop.LEGO.com and in LEGO stores starting on October 1st for a whopping $799.99.

Go to https://shop.lego.com/en-US/Star-Wars-Force-Friday for even more LEGO Star Wars offerings.

