Warner Bros. Pictures Want Leonardo DiCaprio For ‘The Joker’ Film

We had already heard that a Martin Scorsese produced film about The Joker was in the works and that Jared Leto would NOT be playing the villain.

Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, it appears that Warner Bros. Pictures is targeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Batman’s foe.

It may be a stretch to try and get Leo but he has had a lot of success with Scorsese. The two have teamed up for five films including The Aviator, Gangs of New York, Shutter Island, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Leto is already set to play The Joker in the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 and Gotham City Sirens films.

