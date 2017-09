Starting on Friday at 5 PM and we’ll be breaking out the Live 105 classics all holiday weekend through Monday night!

Everything from Nirvana to The Killers; The Clash to No Doubt; Depeche Mode to Pearl Jam; Postal Service to Stone Temple Pilots; The Cure to Sublime! Pretty much everything in Live 105’s music library 1986-2010!

So sit back, stay cool and get that blank tape ready to record for your favorite jams this weekend with Live 105.