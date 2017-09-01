Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

San Francisco Comic Con Returns For Labor Day Weekend

Entrance to San Francisco Comic Con at the Marriott Marquis (photo credit: EMTUT Photography)
San Francisco Comic Con (photo credit: EMTUT Photography)

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – Since Wondercon left the Bay Area for the Southern California sun, San Francisco needed a place for comic book and sci-fi enthusiasts to get their “geek” on. This Labor Day weekend, lovers of pop-culture are in luck when the San Francisco Comic Con arrives at the Moscone Center West.

Thousands of people are expected to top last year’s numbers at the largest, true comic convention in San Francisco, according to event organizers. Starting Friday, September 1st, San Francisco Comic Con brings the world of comic books, cosplay, superheroes, toys, art and of course celebrities, all in one well air conditioned place.

This year, guests include Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, Lord of The Ring’s Sean Astin, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols, The Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Ray Park and many more.

Along with the hundreds of exhibitor stands, the usual signature cosplay parades and lineups for celebrity autographs and selfies, San Francisco Comic Con will have many fun and cool things to do. Featuring a “Nerdy Speed Dating” event where participants can find the “one” in a series of quick fire meet & greets.

Also, the “heathens” of Barely Legal will put together their own version of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday night.

There will be an “Escape Room” with a space theme where you have 30 minutes to fix your damaged spaceship and escape from Planet X or face absolute annihilation.

Several of celebs will have Q&A sessions all weekend long, including Family Guy’s Emily Osment, Firefly’s Summer Glau and fan favorite Peter Capaldi. Find more things to do at the San Francisco Comic Con on their website.

Tickets are available online or at the door and range from $30-$50 per day or $80 for all three days.

