Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Unveils Dueling-Looping Harley Quinn Coaster

This week, Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom unveiled the design for the world’s first dual looping coaster, called ‘Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster’.

It’ll seem as if you’re racing against the other train at “combined speeds” of 70 MPH. Here’s a more in-depth description.

HARLEY QUINN Crazy Coaster takes thrills to a whole new level, as two trains race forward and backwards then charge each other head-to-head to create a dueling riding experience that only Six Flags could deliver. The dueling trains with 32 riders seated face-to-face, race repeatedly around a 360-foot circuit of lemniscate (figure eight) track. – Six Flags

It’s expected to open in spring of 2018.