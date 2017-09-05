Bill Allowing California Bars To Serve Alcohol Until 4 AM Rejected By Assembly

San Francisco-based Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill back in February that would allow California bars to serve alcohol until 4 AM.

I'm introducing legislation to allow (but not require) cities to extend alcohol service to 4 am. Nightlife matters. https://t.co/sAtftnLPPt — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 15, 2017

The goal of the bill is to stimulate the state’s economy and make California cities bigger tourist attractions.

In March, it took a big step forward:

My bill allowing, but not requiring, cities to extend bar/club hours to 4 am just passed committee. Huge step forward. Nightlife matters. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 28, 2017

A similar bill proposed in 2013 did not receive enough votes to pass and was opposed by a nonprofit advocacy group called Alcohol Justice and by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. Wiener’s bill has passed committee, which the 2013 bill did not do.

In May, the bill advanced from the Senate Appropriations Committee and was later approved by the state Senate.

Over Labor Day weekend, however, the bill was rejected in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. The bill’s core language was changed with a proposal to create a task force to examine the idea of extending California’s last call to 4 AM. The new version will now face the full assembly.

The bill, which would give communities themselves the ability to extend last call hours, has had many proponents and opponents this year & now if approved, we’ll merely get a task force who will produce a study by 2019.

