Free Roller Disco Party At Pier 39 This Friday

(Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

As part of Pier 39’s celebration of turning 39 years old in 2017 they’ve been throwing 39 events over 39 weeks. This week’s event is a throwback to the year they opened, 1978.

The roller disco will be happening between 4 PM – 10 PM on Friday night September 8 in the entrance plaza.

It’s free, & online registration has filled up already so you’ll need to arrive at least an hour before your desire skate time to see if you can participate.

  • Please present the registration confirmation at the check-in tent to receive your wristband.
  • Check-in is open on September 8 from 3-8 pm or until capacity is reached.
  • Online registration does not guarantee access or skate time. There’s limited availability, on first-come, first-served basis.
  • They recommend arriving one hour or more prior to desired skate time.
  • Skating sessions may be timed depending on number of skaters.
  • Skaters must be ages 5 and older; all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

You can bring your own roller skates, but if you don’t have any you will be able to rent a pair upon arrival.

For more head to the Facebook event page.

