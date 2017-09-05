Free Roller Disco Party At Pier 39 This Friday

As part of Pier 39’s celebration of turning 39 years old in 2017 they’ve been throwing 39 events over 39 weeks. This week’s event is a throwback to the year they opened, 1978.
The roller disco will be happening between 4 PM – 10 PM on Friday night September 8 in the entrance plaza.
It’s free, & online registration has filled up already so you’ll need to arrive at least an hour before your desire skate time to see if you can participate.
- Please present the registration confirmation at the check-in tent to receive your wristband.
- Check-in is open on September 8 from 3-8 pm or until capacity is reached.
- Online registration does not guarantee access or skate time. There’s limited availability, on first-come, first-served basis.
- They recommend arriving one hour or more prior to desired skate time.
- Skating sessions may be timed depending on number of skaters.
- Skaters must be ages 5 and older; all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
You can bring your own roller skates, but if you don’t have any you will be able to rent a pair upon arrival.
