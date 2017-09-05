Green Day to Live Stream Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

Punk rock icons Green Day are set to live stream a special show today (Sept. 5) in support of Americares’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The band is donating $100,000 to the health-focused relief and development organization, and are encouraging fans to kick in as well. As an added incentive, Green Day will broadcast a set from backstage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla.

The show will be streamed via Facebook Live today at 4pm EST.

“We kept seeing these terrible images of devastation coming from Texas, and we knew we had to do something to help,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press statement. “We’re encouraging fans to join us in support of Americares, a trusted organization that’s on the ground providing aid.”

“Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day’s support,” added Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. “Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

To make a donation directly to Americares, please go to Americares.org/Harvey and check out Green Day’s live stream below.