Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.05.17

Kevin Klein Live is back from the long holiday weekend to celebrate the show’s third birthday, which is probably around 50 in radio show years. Also, a majority of the show was able to enjoy a wedding celebration with former co-host of the show Brad Williams. While the party was a blast, there were some strange and not so strange antics had at the reception. For example, Ally’s fiancée making out with another person wasn’t a surprise, but the possibility of someone there with stolen valor? Well that’s something the show’s certainly not use to seeing or trying to analyze properly.

Plus, Kevin Smith called in to promote his shows in San Jose this upcoming weekend and also wish us a happy birthday. While also updating us on his current weight and what exactly is the plan with the newly announced Jay and Silent Bob reboot that is still in the early production phases. But arguably most importantly, Kevin Smith was pitched Useless Weirdo’s terrible screenplay, which Useless Weirdo has said was inspired by Kevin Smith’s work. Did it get the Silent Bob approval? Listen below to find out!

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie went to the Nickelback concert at the Shoreline to ask people why they were there

The introduction of the new game CBS Or BS, where callers tried to tell the difference between CBS’ Fall line up and shows Kevin Klein Live made up

7 At 7 gave you the top things people do to distract themselves while driving

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes