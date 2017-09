Due to a massive solar storm we might be subject to some northern lights on Wednesday night.

NorCal may see auroras from massive solar storm https://t.co/HAtcAzrQXe pic.twitter.com/BXmGeUUSSR — SFGate (@SFGate) September 6, 2017

There’s a lot of science that goes into it – but in layman’s terms a space weather version of a small hurricane will mean the west coast will get some auroras on Wednesday. Northern California falls on the outer range of visibility for the lights, but if you look closely you could see something cool.

This is all according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

