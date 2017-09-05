UK Unveils New ‘Star Wars’ Stamp Collection

In honor of the release of the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, UK Mail has unveiled a limited edition of Star Wars stamps.

The Droids & Aliens stamps, illustrated by Malcolm Tween, feature the likenesses of Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, a Porg, BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, and K-2SO. UK Mail also says that “some of the stamps feature secret details, revealed only by UV light.”

UK Mail had previously released a set of 12 Star Wars stamps to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

If you want to pick them up go to any UK Post Office starting October 12th or shop online.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2017.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.