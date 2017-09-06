Celebrities You Might Find At A 49ers Game This Season

After a few down years the San Francisco 49ers rebuild appears to finally be on the right track after an overhaul of the team’s front office, coaching staff, and roster. Expectations for the 2017 season should be tempered, but the future is looking alright for the team. Will this sense of hope last longer than a few weeks, or will we see the half-empty Levi’s Stadium we’ve been accustomed to by mid-season? Time will tell, but if you do find yourself at Levi’s for a game this year here’s some of the celebrities you might run into:
Marisa Miller
Andre Iguodala
James Harden
Kevin Love
Blake Anderson (Actor, Workaholics)
Rob Schneider
Danny Glover
Andy Samberg & all of The Lonely Island
E-40
YG (Rapper)
Alison Brie
Colin Hanks
Roman Reigns (WWE)
Schoolboy Q
Huey Lewis
Dana Carvey
Miranda Cosgrove
The 49ers open the 2017 season at home vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday September 10.