Celebrities You Might Find At A 49ers Game This Season

After a few down years the San Francisco 49ers rebuild appears to finally be on the right track after an overhaul of the team’s front office, coaching staff, and roster. Expectations for the 2017 season should be tempered, but the future is looking alright for the team. Will this sense of hope last longer than a few weeks, or will we see the half-empty Levi’s Stadium we’ve been accustomed to by mid-season? Time will tell, but if you do find yourself at Levi’s for a game this year here’s some of the celebrities you might run into:

Marisa Miller

Andre Iguodala

James Harden

Kevin Love

#tbt Ready for Sunday…haircut by Mom #Niners #letsgo

A post shared by @kevinlove on

Blake Anderson (Actor, Workaholics)

Rob Schneider

Danny Glover

Andy Samberg & all of The Lonely Island

E-40

YG (Rapper)

Alison Brie

Colin Hanks

Roman Reigns (WWE)

Schoolboy Q

Huey Lewis

Dana Carvey

Miranda Cosgrove

The 49ers open the 2017 season at home vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday September 10.

