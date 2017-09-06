Celebrities You Might Find At A 49ers Game This Season

After a few down years the San Francisco 49ers rebuild appears to finally be on the right track after an overhaul of the team’s front office, coaching staff, and roster. Expectations for the 2017 season should be tempered, but the future is looking alright for the team. Will this sense of hope last longer than a few weeks, or will we see the half-empty Levi’s Stadium we’ve been accustomed to by mid-season? Time will tell, but if you do find yourself at Levi’s for a game this year here’s some of the celebrities you might run into:

Marisa Miller

Andre Iguodala

James Harden

Kevin Love

#tbt Ready for Sunday…haircut by Mom #Niners #letsgo A post shared by @kevinlove on Sep 4, 2014 at 8:10am PDT

Blake Anderson (Actor, Workaholics)

Lil Baby Niner Blake pic.twitter.com/KatsF9KYvn — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) September 7, 2014

Rob Schneider

Dear @JedYork There IS a chance for change at the top! I will put together a consortium of buyers. Please sell me @49ers. Rob Schneider — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 2, 2017

Danny Glover

LET'S GO NINERS! — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) January 20, 2014

Andy Samberg & all of The Lonely Island

E-40

New Madden NFL 18 Commercial

With my folks @MoneyLynch no disrespect to the @raiders

But y'all know it's @49ers fo life on mines! #bayarea pic.twitter.com/HlnqQxDulP — E40 The Counselor (@E40) August 31, 2017

YG (Rapper)

Alison Brie

NINERS!!!!! — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) January 6, 2014

Colin Hanks

Can the Niners game just start already?!?! — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 19, 2014

Roman Reigns (WWE)

Schoolboy Q

NOW DA 9ers wanna WIN SMH…. we bout as dumb as da raider coacH leaving Carr in up 18 smH lol I'll take da 2nd pick tHo — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) December 25, 2016

Huey Lewis

And now like the championship seasons Huey Lewis takes over at a 49ers DeBartolo celebration pic.twitter.com/7ILxS0hnNu — Art Spander (@artspander) August 6, 2016

Dana Carvey

It's a fool's game to bet against my 49ers. — Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) January 12, 2014

Miranda Cosgrove

Proud to be supporting the @49ers today! Show your love by posing in your team jersey and tagging #NFLFanRecord pic.twitter.com/QvXtID1iMh — Miranda Cosgrove (@MirandaCosgrove) September 5, 2014

The 49ers open the 2017 season at home vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday September 10.