Electric Daisy Carnival Introduces New Festival Dates And Camping

Electric Daisy Carnival (or EDC) has held its flagship event in Las Vegas since 2011 and the electronic music festival has announced some big changes for 2018.

EDC explained the changes in a long Facebook posts highlighting that the Las Vegas weather for the new dates (May 18-20) are considerably cooler than their previous mid-June dates.

The introduction of camping is also a big addition.

Tickets & camping passes for EDC 2018 go on sale on September 28 at noon (PST) over at edclasvegas.com. The lineup will be released in spring 2018.

For more info, head to their Facebook Page.

