Facebook HQ Hosting Free Bacon, Blues, And Brews Festival

On Saturday September 16 Facebook HQ (1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park) will be hosting a free event called Bacon, Blues, & Brews featuring tons of bacon, beer, and live music.

The event is from 12 PM – 5 PM with free parking & admission. It is family-friendly and will feature a complimentary kid zone complete with a bounce house, mini ferris wheel & more.

Here’s some more details:

LIVE MUSIC

Enjoy live music, all day from the Longhorn solar-powered stage. Mighty Mississippi:12-1pm

Delta Wires: 1:15-2:15pm

Johnny Rawls : 2:30-3:30pm

West Coast Blues Society Caravan of Allstars: 4-5pm

LIVE COOKING DEMOS

Learn how to cook quick, family-friendly meals from local chef Steve Cortez. Samples dishes & take home recipe cards.

CRAFT BEER, WINE & FARM-TO-CUP COCKTAILS

Order your favorite drink & hang out in TAVERN 15, located next to the Longhorn Stage. Additional craft beer & wine stations located throughout the event. ID’s required to consume alcoholic beverages.

There will also be food trucks, artisan vendors, and a farmers market. For more, head to the Facebook event page.