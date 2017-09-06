Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.06.17

Kevin Klein Live’s third year celebration continues on with another special guest coming on to wish us a happy birthday and also give the gift of new music. The Edge of U2 fame called in to talk about the band’s latest single “You’re The Best Thing About Me” off their upcoming album Songs of Experience. Edge also chatted with Kevin and Ally about past nick names worse than The Edge, that time they broke curfew at Levi’s Stadium, fans sneaking drones into concerts, and so much more.

Plus, Kevin had a birthday party for his now one year old daughter, which he found to be a stressful event, no thanks in part to members of the show. Dead Eyes certainly didn’t help by being Dead Eyes at a children’s party while being the only adult in a child’s birthday hat, but Ally’s time at the kids music performance was perhaps even creepier. Sometimes it seems that Ally doesn’t understand where the kids are supposed to have all the fun and the adults are there to supervise only.

Also on today’s podcast:

Jim McAlpine joins the show to get the new nickname of James Bong and to tell us which celebrities are beginning to endorse marijuana use

7 At 7 looks at the most Googled questions and some poor spelling of the word “pregnant”

How hotels are trying to fight possible loneliness with companion fish

And more!

