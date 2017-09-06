Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Lagunitas Announces 2017 Beer Circus To Benefit Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

Filed Under: Lagunitas Beer Circus, Petaluma
Courtesy Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Lagunitas Brewing Co. has announces their 2017 Beer Circus event in Petaluma, CA and have unveiled that proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the legendary Phoenix Theater.

This year’s Lagunitas Beer Circus will take place on Saturday October 21 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, CA) from 12 PM – 5 PM.

Got our tickets!! Can't wait!! @lagunitasbeer #lagunitasbeercircus

A post shared by KrackensRose (@krackensrose) on

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at EventBrite. Here’s more details on the event:

  • 2 stages of entertainment! With 100+ performers providing freaktacular entertainment including; All Star bands and once in a lifetime collaborations of national and local acts! Plus burlesque, side show acts, aerialists and other things that cannot be un-seen!
  • COSTUME CONTEST with prizes!
  • Midway games and prizes!! Face painters!
  • “Sue-Va-Neer” schwag item!
  • Unique one of a kind beers from Lagunitas!
  • First pour of delicious libations from Lagunitas Brewing Company!
  • Access to food trucks galore and plenty of guest breweries!
  • Additional Beers will be available for sale onsite with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Petaluma Phoenix Center!
  • 21+

Beer in a can? Blasphemy. @lagunitasbeer

A post shared by Jam in the Van (@jaminthevan) on

For more, visit EventBrite.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live