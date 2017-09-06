Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Rick And Morty’s Rick Prank Calls Joel Osteen’s Church

(Cartoon Network)

Justin Roiland, whose voice you might recognize better as Rick’s from Adult Swim’s ‘Rick And Morty’ prank called Joel Osteen’s mega church’s prayer line and it went…about how you’d expect.

Osteen made headlines recently for not immediately opening his Lakewood Church in Houston to Hurricane Harvey victims.

‘Rick And Morty’ Asked If Any Radio Stations Could Play Their New Song; We Did

Roiland made the call during H3H3’s podcast on Youtube. H3H3 has a relief fund set up for Hurricane Harvey and you can donate here.

For more, head to Vice.

