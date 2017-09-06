Sleeping with Sirens Make ‘Trouble’ with New Single

By Scott T. Sterling

Sleeping with Sirens continue the band’s collective march towards their upcoming new album, Gossip, with the release of new single, “Trouble.”

“I think [it’s about] being lost and then finding hope,” singer Kellin Quinn told Alternative Press regarding the new album. “It’s a dark record. It sounds dark, but there’s a hopefulness in everything. That’s always something I’ve tried to do as a vocalist. When I write about a sad topic, I always want there to be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I think we’re a completely different band as opposed to the last time you saw us,” added guitarist Jack Fowler. “If you see us on this record [cycle], you’re gonna have the best night of your life and the best show [from] our band. It’s gonna make you dance, it’s gonna make you cry.”

Gossip is due for release on Sept. 22. Check out “Trouble” below.