The Edge Says U2 Fans With Drones Need To ‘Get A Life’

He’s got 22 Grammys in his trophy room, he’s been inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he’s been named one of the greatest guitarists of all time. The Edge has seen many amazing things over the course of his career with U2. Still, what happened at a recent concert caught him by surprise.

During a recent tour stop in Buffalo, a fan was arrested for flying a drone over the stage. When speaking with Kevin Klein Live this morning, The Edge revealed how stupid he thought the whole situation was.

“Who brings a drone to a rock and roll show? I mean, that’s somebody who really needs to get a life.”

Drones aside, things are going well for U2. They’re back with new music, and The Edge gave the KKL crew some insight to the band’s new single, “You’re The Best Thing About Me”.

“I would never say that we could approach R&B feel because we’re a bunch of Irish lads, let’s be honest. But it’s sort of U2 with a groove and a sense of defiant joy that I think people are going to really like.”

Check out the full interview with The Edge below. In it, you’ll also learn:

– The nickname he had before “The Edge”

– Who paid the when U2 broke curfew during their Bay Area performance

– What the key is to staying successful