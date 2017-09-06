Tormund’s Flirtation With Brienne of Tarth Happens Even After Cameras Stop Rolling

(LIVE 105) – Gwendoline Christie, who plays “Brienne of Tarth” on the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones revealed to Seth Meyers, that the guy who plays “Tormund” continues his character’s flirtation even after the cameras stop rolling on scenes.

On Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, Christie describes how Kristofer Hivju is so into his character, that he actually stays as “Tormund” between takes. Awkward!

“He likes to continue being in character even off set,” Christie says, laughing. “He will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me… really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me.”

Christie goes on to describe the difficulty to react to Hivju’s acting during a scene that calls for him to leer at her. “You know, I’m a classically trained actress.” Christie tells Meyers. “However, this is possibly the one time that I dissolve. Without fail.”

Watch their interview, here:



“I was not expecting the power, the magnitude of the intense, sexual intention to pour out of a man’s eyes to cover me.” Christie says.

