Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

College Students: You Can Now Get Both Hulu And Spotify For $5 A Month

Filed Under: college, Hulu, Spotify
The Spotify logo is pictured on a football table placed in a playroom at the company headquarters in Stockholm on February 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

This is WAY cheaper than textbooks. Spotify and Hulu have teamed up to offer a special $4.99 bundle of their services to college students.

For $4.99 a month college students will get Spotify Premium and Hulu’s On-Demand streaming plan. If you already have Spotify Premium all you’ll have to do is activate the Hulu side of your plan. To sign up, head here.

Want to know if you’re eligible for the deal?

Here are the details on that:

If you’re a student enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, and above the age of 18, then yes. You’ll need to subscribe directly to Spotify and not through a third party (e.g., a cell phone provider). Existing Hulu Limited Commercials plan subscribers without Premium Add-ons are eligible if billed by Hulu (not a third party). – Spotify

For more info on the Spotify/Hulu student deal, head to The Verge.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live