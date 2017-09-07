College Students: You Can Now Get Both Hulu And Spotify For $5 A Month

This is WAY cheaper than textbooks. Spotify and Hulu have teamed up to offer a special $4.99 bundle of their services to college students.

For $4.99 a month college students will get Spotify Premium and Hulu’s On-Demand streaming plan. If you already have Spotify Premium all you’ll have to do is activate the Hulu side of your plan. To sign up, head here.

Want to know if you’re eligible for the deal?

Here are the details on that:

If you’re a student enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, and above the age of 18, then yes. You’ll need to subscribe directly to Spotify and not through a third party (e.g., a cell phone provider). Existing Hulu Limited Commercials plan subscribers without Premium Add-ons are eligible if billed by Hulu (not a third party). – Spotify

