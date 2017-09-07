‘It’ Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

Part of the marketing for the upcoming It film was to place creepy mannequins all over some of the most recognizable spots in San Francisco.

The mannequins emulated the character of Georgie with his paper boat, red balloon, and bright yellow rain slicker. The seven-year-old’s fate with “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” is central to the film’s plot.

Check out the brilliant campaign below:

It opens in theaters September 8.

