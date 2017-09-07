Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘It’ Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Part of the marketing for the upcoming It film was to place creepy mannequins all over some of the most recognizable spots in San Francisco.

The mannequins emulated the character of Georgie with his paper boat, red balloon, and bright yellow rain slicker. The seven-year-old’s fate with “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” is central to the film’s plot.

Check out the brilliant campaign below:

it 01 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

it 02 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

it 03 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

it 04 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

it 05 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

it 06 It Movie Mannequin Spotted Around San Francisco

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

It opens in theaters September 8.

 

