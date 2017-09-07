Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.07.17

Double Trouble Thursday here already? Time goes fast when you get the first day of the week off, doesn’t it? Well regardless, today’s entire show is here for your enjoyment, where one of the biggest battles of recent times took place in Subculture Wars. A man who has some misogynistic tendencies went up against a woman that has gone to several Women’s Marches and posts feminist memes on Facebook regularly. It’s a tense battle that got uncomfortable for a plethora of reasons, but who comes out ahead in this war of gender politics?

Plus. Kevin Klein Live had its first AMA with someone with an intriguing profession, which may become a regular feature in the near future. The debut of this AMA was with a police officer that asked to remain anonymous, but more than willing to answer any of the burning questions you may be having. For example, is there a proper way to get out of a ticket and it Police Academy truly the best representation of police procedure in cinematic history? These burning questions and more, all a part of today’s Kevin Klein Live!

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Trying to tell the difference between crazy women and crazy weather in Hurricane Or Hurri-Cray
  • 7 At 7 makes your next meal slightly more uncomfortable with the items you’re ingesting regularly that you’d probably not thrilled about
  • Robert in Santa Rosa gives us the birthday present of his Top 3 Favorite Kevin Klein Live Moments Yet
  • And more!

