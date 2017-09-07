Lyft’s ‘Taco Mode’ Drives Business Increase To Taco Bells But Frustrates Drivers

Back in July, SF-based rideshare service Lyft announced that it was teaming up with Taco Bell to test a new feature called ‘Taco Mode’.

Taco mode allows Lyft riders to select a ride between 9 PM – 2 AM that will take them to the nearest Taco Bell along their route. For now, passengers will make orders themselves in the drive-thru, but in the future you will be able to place an order through the food will be ready when you arrive at the Taco Bell.

The feature was tested in southern California over a few weekends in late July and early August and now it’s being reported that ‘Taco Mode’ drove a 3% increase in business to Taco Bell locations in the participating area. Taco Bell already gets nearly 20% of late night fast-food visits nationally.

Lyft has plans to expand Taco Mode nationally in 2018, but that might not sit well with drivers who’ve already experienced the negative effects from it.

Business Insider uncovered Lyft drivers who were upset with the feature claiming they’d all need to start carrying vomit bags and installing plastic seat covers.

Some dubbed it “Taco Hell Mode” and have found it unfair that little incentive is offered for participating drivers. Lyft has stated that drivers are not required to take part in Taco Mode and that is completely voluntary.

