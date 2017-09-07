Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

PHOTOS: First Look At Netflix ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4

(Netflix)

Netflix shared two photos from the upcoming fourth season of Black Mirror. The two photos come from episodes named “Arkangel” and “USS Callister”.

Check them out below and click here to watch the teaser video and read the episode details.

Black Mirror

“Arkangel”
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)
Director: Jodie Foster
Written by: Charlie Brooker

Black Mirror

“USS Callister”
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)
Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)
Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

