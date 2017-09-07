New ‘South Park’ Game’s Level Of Difficulty Dictated By Your Player’s Skin Color

The new season of ‘South Park’ begins on September 13 & their latest video game ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ is coming on October 17. Both the series itself and the video game will undoubtedly feature much of the usual social commentary & satire we’ve come to expect. Coming to light today thanks to some gameplay previews of the new video game is that the difficulty settings of the game are tied directly to the skin color you choose for your player.

New South Park game gets harder if you play a black character: https://t.co/BA59vZGxo5 pic.twitter.com/PyRVEZCTKi — Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 7, 2017

If you’re as white as can be you’ll be on “easy,” if you make your character black you’ll be on the most difficult setting. If you make your character black, Cartman will chime in with a “Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life.”

Ubisoft confirmed to EuroGamer that the difficulty of the game affects the amount of money you receive and the way other characters speak to you throughout the course of the game.

You also can choose the character’s gender with the options of male, female, or “other”. If you select other you’ll be asked to choose between cisgender & transgender.

We’ll see what other commentary the game will provide on modern society when its released in October.

For more, head to Eurogamer.