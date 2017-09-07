‘Stranger Things’-Themed Dance Party In SF This October

After an incredibly long wait season 2 of “Stranger Things” is coming to Netflix on Friday October 27 and if you want to pre-game for it there’s a really good place to do that. The Upside Down: Stranger Things Party hits San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop on Friday night October 20.

This 21+ homage to the show will feature plenty of new wave, synth wave, 80s pop, and the rest of what you might expect to hear in Hawkins, Indiana circa 1983.

The Rickshaw Stop will also be decked out to look like The Upside Down + there will be Dungeons & Dragons drink specials.

So put on your Barb glasses, Eleven wig, 80s gear and head to the Rickshaw Stop on October 20. Grab tix here.