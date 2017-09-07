Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Stranger Things’-Themed Dance Party In SF This October

Filed Under: San Francisco, Stranger Things
Via Rickshaw Stop

After an incredibly long wait season 2 of “Stranger Things” is coming to Netflix on Friday October 27 and if you want to pre-game for it there’s a really good place to do that. The Upside Down: Stranger Things Party hits San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop on Friday night October 20.

21317610 1994002220819504 2087783369981389403 n Stranger Things Themed Dance Party In SF This October

Via Rickshaw Stop

This 21+ homage to the show will feature plenty of new wave, synth wave, 80s pop, and the rest of what you might expect to hear in Hawkins, Indiana circa 1983.

The Rickshaw Stop will also be decked out to look like The Upside Down + there will be Dungeons & Dragons drink specials.

So put on your Barb glasses, Eleven wig, 80s gear and head to the Rickshaw Stop on October 20. Grab tix here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live