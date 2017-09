Thirty Seconds To Mars paid tribute to some of music’s recently departed icons with an emotional medley performance.

The band combined David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Linkin Park’s “Crawling,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and George Michael’s “Freedom” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. John Lennon’s iconic “Imagine” is also woven throughout.

Check out the powerful performance below.