Clowns-Only Screenings Of “IT” In SF Tonight And Tomorrow

Last month, Alamo Drafthouse announced that they were having a special clowns-only screening of the remake of Stephen King’s “IT” in Austin, TX. Now, they have two planned for their San Francisco cinema as well.

With a ton of hype and a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes “IT” should be terrifying plenty of moviegoers this weekend as it is, but if you’re looking for the full experience head to Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St. in SF) for Friday & Saturday night’s 10:55 PM clowns-only screenings.

All attendees should come dressed as clowns for the event. For more info and tickets head to drafthouse.com.

 

