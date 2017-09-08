Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Daft Brunch Comes To San Francisco In October

Daft Punk / Courtesy of Columbia Records

It’s now been over 10 years since the last time Daft Punk played a show in the Bay Area so we’ve had to settle for Daft Punk-inspired dance parties. There’s another one coming to San Francisco this fall & what’s special about this one is its a day party. Traveling party Daft Brunch hits The Great Northern (119 Utah St.) on Saturday October 21 from 1 PM – 7 PM.

If you want to get your 21+ day party on to some Daft Punk and other disco house favorites you can do so for free (with RSVP if you arrive before 2 PM) otherwise it’ll be $10.

For more info head to Ticketfly.

