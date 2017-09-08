Details On San Jose Sharks Fan Fest 2017

The San Jose Sharks kickoff their 2017-2018 season on October 4 at home vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, but before then Sharks fans get up close & personal with players and get ready for the new season at San Jose Sharks Fan Fest on Sunday September 24.
The team which, according to a recent study, provides the best fan experience of any sports team in the Bay Area, will be offering plenty of opportunities to meet your favorite Sharks players and get on the ice.
Tickets for Fan Fest are $10, but if you’re 21+ and want to partake in the Tank Tailgate with food & drinks that’ll be $75. Tickets for both can be found here.
The event will be from 1 PM – 7 PM and some of the players in attendance will be:
- Joe Thornton
- Joe Pavelski
- Tomas Hertl
- Brent Burns
- Joel Ward
- Timo Meyer
- Logan Couture
- Justin Braun
- Joonas Donskoi
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic
- Aaron Dell
- Martin Jones
- & many more
For more info head to NHL.com.