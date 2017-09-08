Details On San Jose Sharks Fan Fest 2017

The San Jose Sharks kickoff their 2017-2018 season on October 4 at home vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, but before then Sharks fans get up close & personal with players and get ready for the new season at San Jose Sharks Fan Fest on Sunday September 24.

Player appearances, photo ops, legends game… Why *wouldn’t* you want to go to #SJSharksFest? https://t.co/YQToP5V87Q pic.twitter.com/D5e9h4kXxO — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 1, 2017

The team which, according to a recent study, provides the best fan experience of any sports team in the Bay Area, will be offering plenty of opportunities to meet your favorite Sharks players and get on the ice.

Who’s ready to see these throwbacks in teal again? Don’t miss the first-ever Sharks Legends Game at #SJSharksFest: https://t.co/YQToP5DwJg pic.twitter.com/SgVWUZkEeG — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 24, 2017

Tickets for Fan Fest are $10, but if you’re 21+ and want to partake in the Tank Tailgate with food & drinks that’ll be $75. Tickets for both can be found here.

The event will be from 1 PM – 7 PM and some of the players in attendance will be:

Joe Thornton

Joe Pavelski

Tomas Hertl

Brent Burns

Joel Ward

Timo Meyer

Logan Couture

Justin Braun

Joonas Donskoi

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Aaron Dell

Martin Jones

& many more

For more info head to NHL.com.