Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.08.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live allowed those who were suffering from some poor choices win prizes as a result of them. Guess-TD returned to the show, where a listener with an STD calls in and the show tries to guess which kind of STD the poor soul has been stuck with. The game is always a hoot, especially with the detective work that the show puts in, even if Useless Weirdo tries to butt in with some of the worst lines of questioning ever put to air.

Plus, today’s 7 At 7 took a hard look at the most common items stolen by people so often that it’s almost not even thought of as theft anymore. Items like pens and condiment packets that you may not bat an eye at, which was echoed by texts pouring in on the subject. This style of the theft is especially prevalent if you’re a career thief like Ally and her dishonest avocado ways. Truly no one is completely free from sin, but Ally’s bad habits cross that line into the realm of poor taste.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo tries to get people to sign a petition to have hurricanes named in a more trans-friendly way

Clowns try to defend their honor with It coming into theaters this weekend

The show tries to figure out what are the proper rankings when it comes to breakfast commodities

And more!

