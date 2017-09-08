Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Naruto Run Planned For Next Week In Berkeley

Via Kaiwen Zhou https://www.facebook.com/events/421484424919141/?active_tab=discussion

On Wednesday September 13 at 4:20PM something very interesting is scheduled to take place at a popular hangout spot for UC Berkeley students.  There’s a Naruto run happening at Memorial Glade. Over 4k people are interested on Facebook so if you see people running with their arms outstretched behind them, this is why.

The idea comes from the goofy way Naruto runs in the super popular anime series. Need tips on how to run like him, head to WikiHow.

If you need more info, head to the Facebook event page.

More of a Dragon Ball Z fan? You can Scream Like Goku in Memorial Glade later this month too..

