San Francisco’s Filipino Night Market And Concert Expands For September Date

Courtesy UNDSCVRD SF

Undiscovered SF started the first FREE monthly Filipino music, art, and food festival to benefit SF’s new SOMA Pilipinas district last month. Inspired by the night markets of Asia you’ll be able music, dance, food, art, fashion, and so much more every third Friday of the month at the Old Mint (88 5th St.) from 6 PM – midnight. The first one, while a bit overcrowded, seemed to be a success.

They have announced details on the upcoming night market scheduled for September 15.

  • It will be 2x bigger with 25 more rooms opened up for it at The Mint.
  • Double the amount of food vendors
  • An updated RSVP system that guarantees you entry between 6 PM – 8 PM

@crosshatcheatery is joining us on September 15, will you?

A post shared by Undiscovered SF (@undiscoveredsf) on

Here are the food vendors taking part:

& the music lineup:

You MUST RSVP to get inside the Mint, you can do that here. Free entry if you want access to the food vendors on Mint St. & Mint Plaza.

For more info, head to Fun Cheap SF.

 

