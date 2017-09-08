San Francisco’s Filipino Night Market And Concert Expands For September Date

Undiscovered SF started the first FREE monthly Filipino music, art, and food festival to benefit SF’s new SOMA Pilipinas district last month. Inspired by the night markets of Asia you’ll be able music, dance, food, art, fashion, and so much more every third Friday of the month at the Old Mint (88 5th St.) from 6 PM – midnight. The first one, while a bit overcrowded, seemed to be a success.
They have announced details on the upcoming night market scheduled for September 15.
- It will be 2x bigger with 25 more rooms opened up for it at The Mint.
- Double the amount of food vendors
- An updated RSVP system that guarantees you entry between 6 PM – 8 PM
Here are the food vendors taking part:
- Alchemy
- Coffee Adventure – Milpitas CA
- Cross Hatch Eatery
- Gashead Tavern featuring F.O.B Kitchen
- Hookt Doughnuts
- Inay Filipino Kitchen at Metreon
- Jeepney Guy
- The Lumpia Company
- Marley’s Treats
- Mestiza Taqueria
- Mohinga House
- Pinoy Heritage
- AC Saigusa
- Sariwa
- Sataysfied
- Senor Sisig
- The Wooden Table
& the music lineup:
- Chapkis Dance Family (Hop hop dance troupe)
Dirty Boots (indie/soul/r&b)
Full Potential Performing Arts (dance troupe)
Golda + The Guns
Mad Noise
You MUST RSVP to get inside the Mint, you can do that here. Free entry if you want access to the food vendors on Mint St. & Mint Plaza.
