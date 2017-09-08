San Francisco’s Filipino Night Market And Concert Expands For September Date

Undiscovered SF started the first FREE monthly Filipino music, art, and food festival to benefit SF’s new SOMA Pilipinas district last month. Inspired by the night markets of Asia you’ll be able music, dance, food, art, fashion, and so much more every third Friday of the month at the Old Mint (88 5th St.) from 6 PM – midnight. The first one, while a bit overcrowded, seemed to be a success.

They have announced details on the upcoming night market scheduled for September 15.

It will be 2x bigger with 25 more rooms opened up for it at The Mint.

Double the amount of food vendors

An updated RSVP system that guarantees you entry between 6 PM – 8 PM

@crosshatcheatery is joining us on September 15, will you? A post shared by Undiscovered SF (@undiscoveredsf) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Here are the food vendors taking part:

& the music lineup:

It's almost been one week since our FIRST night market. What a night to remember! We are already planning on how we can make next month's even bigger and better for those who attend. Here is a recap of what happened last week 😎 Find more photos on our Facebook! 📸: @themogli A post shared by Undiscovered SF (@undiscoveredsf) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

You MUST RSVP to get inside the Mint, you can do that here. Free entry if you want access to the food vendors on Mint St. & Mint Plaza.

