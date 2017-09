By Robyn Collins

The National performed their new single “Day I Die” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Sept. 7).

Matt Berninger and company were joined by multiple percussionists for the appearance. Their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, is out today. The band’s world tour in support of their new release kicks off on Sept. 16 in Cork, Ireland.

Check out The National on Colbert below.