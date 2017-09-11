Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Comedy Day In Golden Gate Park This Weekend

This Sunday September 17th marks the day of the 37th annual Comedy Day in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The five-hour FREE event happens in Sharon Meadow and will feature 40 comedians and likely a few surprises.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

  • Bob Sarlatte (The Late Show, Star Trek IV)
  • Joe Klocek (Comedy Central)
  • Nato Green (The Iron Comic)
  • Will Durst (NPR, HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central)
  • Kabir Singh (Family Guy)
  • Johnny Steele (Former Live 105 DJ)
  • Dana Gould (The Simpsons, HBO, Showtime)
  • Diane Amos (“The Pine Sol Lady”)
  • Rick Overton (Tonight Show, Dennis Miller, Mrs. Doubtfire, Seinfeld)
  • Paco Romane (Best Comedian – SF Weekly)
  • Keith D’Souza (Comedians with Criminal Records)
  • Tom Ammiano (LGBT rights activist, SF Board of Supervisors)
  • Scott Capurro (Alice 97.3, Edinburgh Festival, Star Wars Episode I)
  • Ronn Vigh (E! Fashion Police, Cobb’s Comedy Club)
  • Donald Lacy (Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper)
  • Andrew Holmgren
  • Carrie Snow
  • Dan St. Paul
  • Drew Harmon
  • Eloisa Bravo
  • Emily Catalano
  • Francesca Fiorentini
  • Fred Reiss
  • Jann Karam
  • Jesse Fernandez
  • Jesse Hett
  • Justin Lockwood
  • Kate Robinson
  • Kethia ‘K’ Chheng
  • Krista Fatka
  • Lenard “The KYD” Jackson
  • Maureen Langan
  • Mean Dave
  • Mike Guido
  • Nicole Calasich
  • Richard Chassler
  • Sandy Stec
  • Steve Lee
  • Steven Pearl
  • Torio Van Grol
  • Victor Escobedo
  • And more to be announced…

For more, visit Fun Cheap SF.

