Comedy Day In Golden Gate Park This Weekend

This Sunday September 17th marks the day of the 37th annual Comedy Day in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
The five-hour FREE event happens in Sharon Meadow and will feature 40 comedians and likely a few surprises.
Here’s this year’s lineup:
- Bob Sarlatte (The Late Show, Star Trek IV)
- Joe Klocek (Comedy Central)
- Nato Green (The Iron Comic)
- Will Durst (NPR, HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central)
- Kabir Singh (Family Guy)
- Johnny Steele (Former Live 105 DJ)
- Dana Gould (The Simpsons, HBO, Showtime)
- Diane Amos (“The Pine Sol Lady”)
- Rick Overton (Tonight Show, Dennis Miller, Mrs. Doubtfire, Seinfeld)
- Paco Romane (Best Comedian – SF Weekly)
- Keith D’Souza (Comedians with Criminal Records)
- Tom Ammiano (LGBT rights activist, SF Board of Supervisors)
- Scott Capurro (Alice 97.3, Edinburgh Festival, Star Wars Episode I)
- Ronn Vigh (E! Fashion Police, Cobb’s Comedy Club)
- Donald Lacy (Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper)
- Andrew Holmgren
- Carrie Snow
- Dan St. Paul
- Drew Harmon
- Eloisa Bravo
- Emily Catalano
- Francesca Fiorentini
- Fred Reiss
- Jann Karam
- Jesse Fernandez
- Jesse Hett
- Justin Lockwood
- Kate Robinson
- Kethia ‘K’ Chheng
- Krista Fatka
- Lenard “The KYD” Jackson
- Maureen Langan
- Mean Dave
- Mike Guido
- Nicole Calasich
- Richard Chassler
- Sandy Stec
- Steve Lee
- Steven Pearl
- Torio Van Grol
- Victor Escobedo
- And more to be announced…
