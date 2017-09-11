Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Puts Chris Cornell Memorial on Drum Kit

Photo: Brantley Gutierrez

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins has created a memorial for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell on his touring drum set.

The band shared an image of the memorial via Twitter while promoting a live stream of the band’s upcoming set at Lollapalooza Berlin. Cornell’s wife Vicky thanked Hawkins and the band for the “support and continuing to honor Chris’s memory.”

Check out the post below.

