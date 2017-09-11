Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘South Park’ Season Premiere To Tackle Charlottesville

(Comedy Central)

No strangers to controversial topics, this year’s 21st season premiere of South Park on Comedy Central will go straight at the Charlottesville and White Nationalists.

In an episode entitled “White People Renovating Houses,” Stan’s father Randy “comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society.”

In the preview clip, angry white protesters are seen holding signs with technology company logos and chanting “you will not replace us!”

South Park returns to Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 PM.

 

