Watch The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Trailer

(LIVE 105) – On Sunday, Universal Pictures gave us a tease of Fifty Shades Freed, the third film based on the ‘Fifty Shades’ series of erotic books by E.L. James. The teaser has already gone viral with over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

The steamy preview features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan back as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. The film also stars Kim Basinger, singer Rita Ora, Arielle Kebbel, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford and Marcia Gay Harden.

Director James Foley continues to helm the third movie with the ‘Fifty Shades’ author as part of the producer team.

Both 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey and 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker grossed close to $950 million worldwide. The third installment is expected to do just as well at the box office as E.L. James’ books are a global phenomenon.

The blindfolds come off on Fifty Shades Freed on Valentine’s Day 2018,

of course.



