A’s Plan New Ballpark Near Oakland’s Laney College

Earlier this year, Oakland Athletics President, Dave Kaval, announced that the A’s would be building a new ballpark in Oakland and now it appears they have decided on their site. A 13-acre location next to Laney College..
The $500 million-plus ballpark will sit 35,000 fans and the A’s hope to have it open by 2023.
Laney College is located close to Lake Merritt BART & the Kaiser Convention Center & in close to proximity to downtown Oakland.
The A’s also announced today (September 12) that they’re hosting a game for FREE in the 2018 season.