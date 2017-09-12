Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A’s Plan New Ballpark Near Oakland’s Laney College

Filed Under: Laney College, Oakland Athletics
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Oakland Athletics President, Dave Kaval, announced that the A’s would be building a new ballpark in Oakland and now it appears they have decided on their site. A 13-acre location next to Laney College..

The $500 million-plus ballpark will sit 35,000 fans and the A’s hope to have it open by 2023.

Laney College is located close to Lake Merritt BART & the Kaiser Convention Center & in close to proximity to downtown Oakland.

The A’s also announced today (September 12) that they’re hosting a game for FREE in the 2018 season.

