A’s Plan New Ballpark Near Oakland’s Laney College

Earlier this year, Oakland Athletics President, Dave Kaval, announced that the A’s would be building a new ballpark in Oakland and now it appears they have decided on their site. A 13-acre location next to Laney College..

The $500 million-plus ballpark will sit 35,000 fans and the A’s hope to have it open by 2023.

Well…….. There you have it! This really gives the possible lawsuit against the Raiders and NFL further… https://t.co/C4J8OvrlYp — Darren P. Arata (@LVRaiderH8er) September 13, 2017

Laney College is located close to Lake Merritt BART & the Kaiser Convention Center & in close to proximity to downtown Oakland.

The A’s also announced today (September 12) that they’re hosting a game for FREE in the 2018 season.