Corey Feldman Shares Reunion Dinner Photo With ‘The Goonies’ Cast Members

There still may not be any real details on a The Goonies sequel but Corey Feldman showed us that at least some of the cast still hang out.

On his official Instagram page, Feldman shared a snap of a dinner with Sean Astin and Jonathan Ke Huy Quan. Astin portrayed “Mikey” Walsh while Quan played “Data” Wang in the 1985 classic film.

#GOONIE DINNER! HERE I AM LAST NITE CATCHING UP W FORMER CAST M8S, @seanastin & Jonathan Ke Quan. #LOVELY #NEVERSAYDIE #30thanniversary A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Feldman has previously told Movieweb.com that the biggest hurdle for The Goonies 2 was getting Warner Bros. to let original director Richard Donner to helm the project.

“Richard Donner is 87 years old. And it’s like, no one really wants to make it without him.” Feldman commented, “He’s the driving force behind it.”

The original film starred Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan as a group of kids in the Pacific Northwest that go on the search for the treasure of famous pirate “One-Eyed” Willy.

