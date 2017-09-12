Facebook Launching Marshawn Lynch Reality Show

Facebook is reportedly paying Bleacher Report millions of dollars for a Marshawn Lynch reality show.

“No Script” will be eight episodes at about 10-15 minutes long featuring Marshawn & his daily antics with the Oakland Raiders and his life in the Bay Area.

The first episode will feature “Beast Mode” in a racer driving lesson until he runs the tires off the car.

It’s unclear if the show will be censored, or not, but it is sure to be pure comedy following around the Raiders running back.

