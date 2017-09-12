Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Facebook Launching Marshawn Lynch Reality Show

Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch, No Script
Marshawn Lynch (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Facebook is reportedly paying Bleacher Report millions of dollars for a Marshawn Lynch reality show.

“No Script” will be eight episodes at about 10-15 minutes long featuring Marshawn & his daily antics with the Oakland Raiders and his life in the Bay Area.

The first episode will feature “Beast Mode” in a racer driving lesson until he runs the tires off the car.

It’s unclear if the show will be censored, or not, but it is sure to be pure comedy following around the Raiders running back.

For more, head to Reuters.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live