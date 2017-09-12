Full Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Line-Up Announced

The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park. More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

Friday, October 6:

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Billy Bragg

The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins

T Bone Burnett

Conor Brings Friends for Friday featuring: Mega Bog, Jesse Harris, Big Thief, The Felice Brothers, First Aid Kit, Conor Oberst

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Brandi Carlile

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters

Tracy Blackman

Foy Vance

Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines

Saturday, October 7:

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven

Blackfoot Gypsies

The Nth Power

Midnight North

Rising Appalachia

HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel

Robyn Hitchcock

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Tim O’Brien Band

Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady

Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne

Gillian Welch

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Sam Outlaw

Nancy & The Lambchops

Tyler Childers

Colter Wall

Henry Rollins

Willie Watson

The Go To Hell Man Clan

Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty

Dan Auerbach

Poncho Sanchez

Justin Townes Earle

Ozomatli

Patty Griffin

Sturgill Simpson

The Brothers Comatose

Moonalice

The Wood Brothers

Jamey Johnson

Robert Earl Keen

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift

Sunday, October 8:

Jade Jackson

Marco & The Polos

Sisters Morales

The Well Known Strangers

Weyes Blood

Ghost of Paul Revere

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

The Sons of The Soul Revivers

Hot Tuna Electric

Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones

The Flatlanders

John Prine

Emmylou Harris

Lila Blue

The Brothers Gibb

Norbert Putnam & Friends

Jello Biafra

Ciaran Lavery

Tyler Childers

Will Durst

The Secret Sisters

Kane Welch Kaplin

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams

Bob Mould Band

Junior Brown

Poor Man’s Whiskey

Randy Newman

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice)

Lucinda Williams

Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

Big Freedia

Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot

Cheap Trick

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion