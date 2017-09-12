Kevin Durant’s New ‘Finals’ Shoes Step On His Haters

KD has heard it all after leaving Oklahoma City for Oakland and the Warriors. From the look of the soles of his new limited edition Nike KD 10 Finals, he wants all his haters to know that he is stomping on them.

The kicks, that feature Warriors colors, include the text of many of the detractions thrown Durant’s way emblazoned on the sole like “soft,” “snake,” “traitor,” and “sellout”.

Along with the hate written in black, there is the overlayed yellow text of “16-1” and “2017 CHAMPS” on the left sole and KD’s impressive NBA Finals stats and “FINALS MOST VALUABLE PLAYER” on the right sole.

The Nike KD 10 including the FINALS edition are available for $150 starting October 1st.

