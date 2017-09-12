Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.12.17

For some reason, Kevin has had a strong desire for a long time to rescue some one’s life, but is being really peculiar about how heroic saving someone’s life needs to be. For example, he could call 911 if he saw someone having a seizure, but that wouldn’t count in his book as the life goal being achieved. Somehow from all this discussion on his merits for heroism, he hatched a money making idea service for people trying to make a good impression on first dates through some form of heroics. Clearly Kevin is the truest altruist in the history of mankind.

Speaking of life and death situations, Ally revealed to Kevin right before the show yesterday that she had a dream that Kevin would die. Ally could only give details on how she felt in the moment rather than how exactly Kevin would end up dying. This made Kevin paranoid the entire day that he would die on 9/11, which no one would remember. But the only thing that made things worse for Kevin is that Ally revealed that she didn’t dream that Kevin would die that day, but sometime in the near future. Perhaps Kevin should go after that life-saving goal sooner rather than later or instead just try to save himself…

Also on today’s podcast:

Second Hand Cindy is offering to give the show a ’97 Plymouth Neon

7 At 7 lists the words that people are misusing and overusing the most

People of the streets try to predict what features will be included in the upcoming iPhone 8

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes