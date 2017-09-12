Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Live 105 Presents Muse And Thirty Seconds To Mars Set Times!

Filed Under: Muse, Music

Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars are playing at Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday September 15 and the show is almost sold out. That means there will be 20,000 people getting to the same place at the same time, in addition to usual bay area traffic. Live Nation has set up shuttles to Shoreline from 6 Bay Area locations.  Don’t drink and drive. Sit back and avoid the hassles of driving to the show in a VIP bus that drops you off and picks you up right at the venue. Prices range $12-$17.

Plan ahead!  Here are set times for the show so you don’t miss anyone!

5pm doors
7pm PVRIS
7:40pm Thirty Seconds to Mars
9:00pm Muse

We’ll see you at the show!

 

 

