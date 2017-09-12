Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Oakland A’s Will Host A Free Game In 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 31: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches the first pitch of the game against Nyjer Morgan #6 of the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day at O.co Coliseum on March 31, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Oakland A's at Oakland Coliseum (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics will be celebrating their 50th season in Oakland in 2018 and to one of the ways they’ll be celebrating is by offering one game at the Coliseum that is totally free to attend.

On Tuesday night April 17, 2018, 50 years to the day of the team’s first ever home game in Oakland, the A’s will not be charging admission for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Details on how to secure entry for the game are coming early next year.

We’re also still awaiting the team’s decision on where they’ll build their next Oakland ballpark.

