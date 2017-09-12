San Francisco’s First Cannabis Cocktail Bar Is Now Open

Cafe Flore, which had been on the corner of 16th & Market Streets in San Francisco for 44 years, was sold late last year.

The Bay Area Reporter brings word that new owners Terrance Alan, 64, and Aaron Silverman, 41, take possession of Cafe Flore today, and hope to turn the business in to San Francisco’s first cannabis cafe. (Current owner Stu Gerry and property owner J.D. Petras remain on as minority owners.) – Hoodline

Why are the new owners significant? Terrance Alan has been the chairman of the San Francisco Cannabis State Legalization Task Force for the past year. While Silverman is the President & CEO of Canna Group Inc.

Flore is now selling cannabidiol CBD-spiked drinks. CBD is a primary cannabinoid in marijuana (along with THC). The bar utilities the following strains in their cocktails: OG Kush, Jack Herer, Sour Diesel, Gorilla Grape, Red Hindu, and Lemon Cookie.

For instance, OG Kush is the strain associated with the Castro Cup (pictured below).

