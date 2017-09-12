San Jose Resident Saves Friend From Hurricane Irma Thanks To Twitter

Imagine the feeling of helplessness. You’re thousands of miles away from a loved one as they face a natural disaster. That’s the scenario San Jose resident Hannah Brown dealt with as her friend, Kristina, came face to face with Hurricane Irma. When flood waters began filling her home, Kristina (who is handicapped) quickly realized she had no way to escape. With no other options available, she texted Hannah.

Though she was on the other side of the country, Hannah knew she had to get her friend some help. She alertly jumped on social media – tweeting at fire departments, local authorities, good Samaritans – anyone who could possibly go to Kristina’s home. Word began to spread online as various people on social media retweeted Hannah’s pleas. Eventually word got to the Daytona Fire Department, who were able to reroute one of their crews to save Kristina.

This amazing story has been picked up by various news outlets, including CNN, with many calling Hannah a hero. She joined Kevin Klein Live this morning to recount how it all went down.

“Everyone keeps using the words hero and savior and stuff, and to me it just seemed like the normal thing that anyone would do,” Hannah modestly explained.

Check out the full interview with Hannah Brown by listening to the audio below: