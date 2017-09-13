Actor Who Plays Georgie Went To See ‘It’ Dressed In Character

There were clown-only screenings of Stephen King’s It but imagine if you showed up to a regular screening there before was Georgie in full costume.

That is what happened over the weekend when actor Jackson Robert Scott showed up in costume at a screening of It, complete with his iconic yellow slicker and red balloon. Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix was kind enough to document the event on Instagram.

We floated with Georgie last night! 🎈#IT #Georgie #alamophx @jacksonrobertscottofficial A post shared by Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix (@alamophoenix) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Georgie 🎈#IT #alamophx @jacksonrobertscottofficial 📷: @yourbuddypatton A post shared by Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix (@alamophoenix) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

It dominated the box office in the first weekend of release breaking the record for a horror film opening.

